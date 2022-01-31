Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Down 38.0% in January

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the December 31st total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NVG stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $15.99. 513,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,902. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $18.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 31.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 82,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

