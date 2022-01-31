Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the December 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.92. 140,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,125. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

