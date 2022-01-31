Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Short Interest Up 63.6% in January

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE NXN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,300. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
