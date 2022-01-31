Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,332. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

