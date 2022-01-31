O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,074 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,602,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 364,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,799,000 after purchasing an additional 298,459 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 77.1% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,728 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 110.9% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,287,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,876 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on OVV. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

OVV stock opened at $38.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.71.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.