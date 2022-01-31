O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSBC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 21.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 205.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley increased their price objective on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $35.73 on Monday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In other WesBanco news, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $40,018.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.