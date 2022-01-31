O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 303.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 276.0% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 87,533 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 46,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $31.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.86. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $33.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.