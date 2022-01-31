O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 413 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 860.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 6.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 156,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 109.7% during the second quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after buying an additional 155,953 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 22.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 28,469 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Insperity by 90.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

NSP opened at $104.18 on Monday. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $129.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.55.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

In related news, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $476,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 29,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $3,554,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,930 shares of company stock worth $4,683,689. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.28.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.