Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s stock price fell 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $12.77. 1,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 638,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34.
In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.