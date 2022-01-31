Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading Up 14.1%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) was up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 237,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,375,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OCGN shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $2,603,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 387,800 shares of company stock worth $4,158,621. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter valued at about $586,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 115.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,173,000 after buying an additional 5,822,035 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 86.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 153,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 71,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.