Offshift Reaches Market Cap of $49.71 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, Offshift has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $49.71 million and $3.69 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $11.07 or 0.00028735 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,488.92 or 0.99896215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00075212 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00020834 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002478 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.42 or 0.00439709 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,490,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

