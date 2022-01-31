Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $293.49 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $193.72 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

