Onyx Acquisition Co I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Onyx Acquisition Co I (NASDAQ:ONYX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ONYX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,305. Onyx Acquisition Co I has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

About Onyx Acquisition Co I

Onyx Acquisition Co I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Onyx Acquisition Co I is based in New York.

