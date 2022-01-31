Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Position Trimmed by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,720,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 231,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 2.10% of Open Text worth $279,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Open Text by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,312,000 after purchasing an additional 61,529 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Open Text by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 128,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 29,882 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $63.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

Shares of Open Text stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.37. 18,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,421. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

