Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STL. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 22.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 169,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $75,648.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,635 shares of company stock worth $1,669,994. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:STL opened at $27.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.53. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

