Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 53.5% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the third quarter worth $1,426,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parsons by 7.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Parsons by 13.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the third quarter worth $270,000.

Get Parsons alerts:

PSN stock opened at $29.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Parsons had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carey A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Richard Kolloway purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,196 shares of company stock valued at $505,865 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSN. William Blair downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.