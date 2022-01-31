Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 993 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Prudential by 23.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Prudential by 12.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Prudential by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after buying an additional 397,171 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential by 5.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 2.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 71,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PUK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

PUK stock opened at $33.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $44.99.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

