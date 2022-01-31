Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $236.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $269.75. The company has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

