Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,710,000 after buying an additional 52,607 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,495,000 after buying an additional 70,552 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 46.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in EnerSys by 9.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENS. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $73.77 on Monday. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $71.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In other EnerSys news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.