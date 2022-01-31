Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AGCO by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,776 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,552,000 after acquiring an additional 261,775 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,999,000 after acquiring an additional 229,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 590,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 191,209 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Shares of AGCO opened at $115.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.15. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

