Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Affirm by 682.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Affirm news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,140 shares of company stock worth $4,384,390 in the last three months. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.35.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $59.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $176.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. The company had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

