Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,210 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 21,072.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of CRH by 33.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $49.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.30.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

