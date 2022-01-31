Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter.

ARDC opened at $15.44 on Monday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, Director John Joseph Shaw acquired 4,000 shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

