Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $63,041,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 44.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,377,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,549,000 after purchasing an additional 732,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,829,000 after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 246.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 599,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 426,318 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 48.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,223,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,471,000 after purchasing an additional 400,258 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNT opened at $59.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNT. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

