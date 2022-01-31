Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 223 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2,975.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 149,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 144,736 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

IYW stock opened at $102.04 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $82.18 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.80 and its 200-day moving average is $107.96.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

