Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,087 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 24.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 127.9% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 12,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4,156.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 270,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,720,000 after purchasing an additional 264,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,499,836. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL opened at $186.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.37 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

