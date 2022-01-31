Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Short Interest Update

Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Optimi Health stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.29. 39,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,174. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.40. Optimi Health has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.22.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Optimi Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimi Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.