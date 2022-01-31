Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP) were up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Approximately 18,062,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 30,378,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The stock has a market cap of £8.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.38.

About Oracle Power (LON:ORCP)

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. The company is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. It primarily holds interests in the Thar Coalfield Block VI license area that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Sindh Province of South East Pakistan.

