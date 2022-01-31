Oraichain Token (ORAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.94 Million

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, Oraichain Token has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $8.94 million and approximately $224,792.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.37 or 0.00011387 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

ORAI is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

