Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OROCF opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. Orocobre has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $8.51.

About Orocobre

Allkem Ltd. operates as a lithium chemicals company and borates producer with a global portfolio of diverse & lithium chemicals. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

