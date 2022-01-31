Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.4-14.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.71 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.49.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS opened at $82.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.76. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $62.31 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.