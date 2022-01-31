Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Brokerages expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to post $2.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. Owens Corning reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $8.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,959 shares of company stock worth $1,490,180 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,911,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,022 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its position in Owens Corning by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 19,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Owens Corning by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OC opened at $87.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.04. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $75.49 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.