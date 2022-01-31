Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to report $295.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $300.60 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $221.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

OXM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $194,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Oxford Industries by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Oxford Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Oxford Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

OXM stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.39. 297,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,234. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

