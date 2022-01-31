OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut OZ Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of OZ Minerals stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. OZ Minerals has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

