Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Short Interest Update

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PBMLF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,800. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 million, a P/E ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 0.59. Pacific Booker Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20.

Get Pacific Booker Minerals alerts:

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. Its principal business activity is the exploration of mineral properties. The firm owns Morrison Copper and Gold Project. The company was founded on February 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.