Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $145.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.42. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

