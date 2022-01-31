Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.22 Million

Analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) will post $184.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.08 million and the highest is $189.35 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions reported sales of $112.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full year sales of $667.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $662.63 million to $672.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $615.47 million, with estimates ranging from $591.06 million to $639.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.05 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 47.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,629,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 844,958 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 230.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 435,298 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 317,913 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 339.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 261,454 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PANL traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

