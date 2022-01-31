Pangolin (PNG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.30 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Pangolin has a market cap of $29.90 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000943 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pangolin has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00050366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.30 or 0.06970699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,395.52 or 0.99930328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00051928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00055371 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,480,861 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

