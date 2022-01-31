Parachute Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Parachute has a market cap of $466,723.30 and approximately $338,373.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Parachute has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

