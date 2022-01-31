Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.7% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after buying an additional 52,949 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,014,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,863,000 after buying an additional 740,240 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 736,998 shares of company stock valued at $61,182,879 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $80.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.18. The company has a market cap of $203.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

