Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CFG opened at $51.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.58.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

