Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 200 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 185,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $83,532,000 after acquiring an additional 17,886 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST opened at $491.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $533.23 and its 200 day moving average is $486.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.