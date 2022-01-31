Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,662 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,554.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 870,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,663,000 after buying an additional 837,802 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 67,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 36,327 shares during the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,130,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $736,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PK opened at $17.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

