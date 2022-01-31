Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other news, Director Paul G. Smith acquired 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,171.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$521,577.90.

Shares of PLC traded up C$0.70 on Wednesday, reaching C$38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$29.08 and a twelve month high of C$42.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 35.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$39.78.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$92.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.6699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

