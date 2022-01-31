Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $148.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Park National stock opened at $133.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Park National has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $145.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. Park National had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Park National will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRK. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Park National during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Park National by 58.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Park National during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Park National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in Park National during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

