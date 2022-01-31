Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $10.32 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,245 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International makes up 2.6% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL stock opened at $321.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $354.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.02 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.54.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

