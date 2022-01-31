Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $7.53 Million Stock Position in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. Apollo Endosurgery accounts for 1.9% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Endosurgery were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 0.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 43.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.20.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 589.59% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APEN. Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Endosurgery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.