Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Takes $1.90 Million Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,505,000 after buying an additional 269,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

IRTC opened at $118.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.21. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $253.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

