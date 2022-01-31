Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.58

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.58 and last traded at C$12.53, with a volume of 59696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.17.

PSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.66. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.61.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$51.75 million. Analysts expect that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

About Pason Systems (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

