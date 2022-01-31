Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.89% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

